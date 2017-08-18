How to save up to 80 percent off Vera Bradley

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Vera Bradley is a cult favorite! Tweens, teens and moms love the fun and colorful patterns. But the brand is expensive if you pay full price.
There are several ways you can save.
Right now on VeraBradley.com, the store is advertising 30 percent off their backpacks and agendas. It still puts most backpacks at about $75, which is pricey for some.
But what most people don't know is that Vera Bradley has an EBAY store. Here you can save up to 80 percent off their merchandise.
One backpack that was originally $88 is now $29.99.
At the Vera Bradley Outlet in Cypress, we found backpacks and accessories on sale. The store is 50 percent off the retail price with additional items 20 percent off on top of that special deal.
