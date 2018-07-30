STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More companies keeping clothing production in U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

More companies are growing the materials for their products right here in the U.S. (KTRK)

By
Many people look for the "Made in the USA" label when they shop, but we found some companies are now going a step further.

Not only are their products made in America, they're grown and sewn here!

Similar to the "farm-to-table" concept, companies are popping up across the country showing you exactly where in America every scrap of material came from and where it was made.

For instance, Red Land Cotton in Alabama grows, sews and processes everything in their local community.

You can trace each luxury sheet, towel and bedding item you order back to the actual American cotton field where it was picked.

"The tags are made here. We feel it adds a level of quality, and it adds the level of heart to our product," said Anna Brakefield with Red Land Cotton.

A recent survey found 65 percent of American consumers are interested in buying clothing grown and manufactured in the U.S.

The "Homegrown and Sewn" trend is spiking for wool clothing, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmade in americaclothingmanufacturingstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
STYLE & FASHION
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News