Get the skinny on shapewear for men

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Products to help your waistline look slim and trim under your clothes isn't just something ladies want. Guys have a lot of options to help make it happen, too.
We are talking about shapewear, how much it costs and if it really works.
Many women know the brand name Spanx, but it's not something a lot of people know is available for men.
At Dillard's, some of the men's options include compression t-shirts and high-waisted boxer briefs.
The products are somewhat pricey, with the boxer briefs selling for $48 and the compression tee for $78.
Eyewitness News Web Producer Brandon De Hoyos tested the t-shirt that promises to define the waist.
