Get the skinny on shapewear for men

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Testing out men&#39;s shapewear to see if it works and if it&#39;s worth the price.</span></div>
By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Products to help your waistline look slim and trim under your clothes isn't just something ladies want. Guys have a lot of options to help make it happen, too.

We are talking about shapewear, how much it costs and if it really works.

Many women know the brand name Spanx, but it's not something a lot of people know is available for men.

At Dillard's, some of the men's options include compression t-shirts and high-waisted boxer briefs.

The products are somewhat pricey, with the boxer briefs selling for $48 and the compression tee for $78.

Eyewitness News Web Producer Brandon De Hoyos tested the t-shirt that promises to define the waist.

Coming up on ABC13 at 6:40 a.m., check out Brandon's before and after shots and find out if he thinks the shapewear is worth the price.

