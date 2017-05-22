Fashion mistakes men make without knowing it

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1605727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Razors can get mighty expensive. Here's how to trim the costs!

Not cutting the label off the suit sleeve Not opening the vents on the back of the suit Wearing suspenders and a belt

Shop your size: If you put on your blazer/jacket and it forms an 'X' at the chest, it's too small. Step out of your comfort zone by incorporating accessories to enhance your look. Think pocket squares, tie bars, lapel pins, a watch or other wristcandy. Mixing patterns, textures and complimentary colors gives a look depth and a certain richness you can't obtain from solids. If you by off the rack, take it to a tailor or ANY place that does alterations for a more custom feel/look.

Confidence: They are comfortable in their skin, which exudes far beyond clothes. They pay attention to detail. Subscribe to men's publications to stay in the loop on what's trending. They surround themselves with others who have the same passion for fashion, thus pushing them to be the best versions of themselves.

Guys, if you need a little help with your wardrobe, you can change up your style without blowing your budget.We spoke to fashion expert and wardrobe consultant Alfred Green. He works with men who are in transition looking to get back into the workforce.His motto is "Fashion can be bought, but style is taking nondescript items, marrying them together in such a way that yields a cohesive look."Green says on the last one that wearing both suspenders and a belt are like wearing two watches on one wrist. Don't do it!Green says the best dressed men are successful for a number of reasons: