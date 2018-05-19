ROYAL WEDDING

Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Chris Radburn/PA Wire)</span></div>
Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails, with some standouts in the rush inside at Windsor Castle.

Amal Clooney was undeniably regal in a mustard yellow dress with a long tie in back that bordered on a train as she glided into St. George's Chapel on Saturday, her actor husband, George Clooney, at her side in neutral grey, for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Granted, it's difficult for Ms. Clooney to merely blend in, but her jauntily tilted and perfectly matched wide-brim hat, a dainty veil in front, contributed to gasps, both online and in the crowd that lined the church route.

Early guests included Oprah Winfrey in tiered Stella McCartney pink and a matching statement hat. Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, a close friend of the groom, blended quite nicely in dark navy, a peekaboo slit at the front of her dress that fell well below the knee, as she attended with her husband, soccer star David Beckham.

It was a very different royal wedding for Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton. Pippa received a lot of TV time at the last British royal wedding when she was fussing with the train on her sibling's dress. This time around, the now married and newly pregnant Pippa was in demure mint green, a matronly bun under her small hat.

New mom Serena Williams walked slowly inside in soft rose, a high fascinator on her head and a chunky gold necklace around her neck.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, cousins of the groom, went for understated hats this time, in sharp contrast to their exuberant head gear at the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate.

Elsewhere among the 600 invited guests were pops of royal purple in dresses and ties with a healthy dose of spring pastels.

One male guest came in formal long shorts - all the better to show off his two prosthetic legs. Another donned a top hat as the crowd lining the wedding route cheered the lucky guests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
What we know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
How to watch the royal wedding
PHOTOS: Celebrity guests arrive for Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
What we know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
Meghan Markle gifted royal slippers for her big day
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Show More
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
'Time to try something new': Gene Wu writes passionate tweet after shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
More News