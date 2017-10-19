STYLE & FASHION

Best gowns from the Museum of Fine Arts Grand Gala Ball saluting the legacy of Oscar de la Renta

MFAH is celebrating Oscar de la Renta's career with a stunning new exhibit. (KTRK)

Clifford Pugh, Marcy de Luna for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
Gorgeous gowns are always a part of every major Houston gala. But at Friday night's Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Grand Gala Ball, they were the focal point since the theme was celebrating The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta exhibition, which opens Sunday.

Gala goers went all out to dress for the occasion. Many wore creations of the legendary designer, picking a vintage design from their closet, commissioning a custom-made gown, or choosing a just-off-the-runway look from the label's new designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

As sometimes happens, two attendees chose the same Oscar de la Renta gown for the ball (and a third museum supporter had worn a similar version of the same gown to a private preview of the exhibition Wednesday night), but they each brought their unique style to the fashion-themed events.

Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap.

