5 ways to rock a T-shirt dress this summer

Thinking of buying a T-shirt dress this season? Here's what you need to know. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The T-shirt dress is one of the hottest trends of the season, and it's perfect for hot weather. After you find one in the fabric thickness and fit that fits your comfort level, it's time to style away.

Muse Boutique owner Lindsay Mousoudakis has five creative ways to wear your T-shirt dress:

LOOK 1: Keep it simple! Throw on an on-trend choker and sandals and be on your way.

LOOK 2: Grab an embroidered button down! Embroidery is all the rage right now, so throw one on over your T-shirt dress, but open it up for a loose, relaxed and cooler look. You can even roll up the sleeves. Slip on a strappy heel and you're ready for a casual dinner with friends.

LOOK 3: Belt it! Adding a belt can add the illusion of a waist line to your T-shirt dress. For a cooler night, layer on a denim jacket and some fringe heels for a ladies' night out.

LOOK 4: Take it to fall! Throw on a utility jacket and keep it open. Put on an open-toe bootie for an urban nighttime look.

LOOK 5: Make it a shirt! A T-shirt dress can easily become a T-shirt. Tie it at the hip and wear it with some jeans and tennis shoes for a casual day look.

