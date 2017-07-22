HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's hot! Who doesn't want to throw their hair in a ponytail? If you're feeling sweaty and gross and just want your hair off your face and neck, pulling your hair up is key. Hair stylist Mary Cheng at The Upper Hand Salon Hyde Park shares her favorite ponytail styles.
TWISTED PONY: Take a three-inch section above one ear and set it aside. Put the rest of the hair in a low ponytail. Next, take the hair that is loose near your ear and start twisting it down away from your face. Twist all the way to the ponytail and continue twisting as you wrap the hair around the ponytail. Then, secure with bobby pins.
DOUBLE PONY: This is great for women with shorter hair or fine hair because it can make your hair look fuller. Pull your hair half-back from behind your ears up to the crown and secure with a hair band. Then, pull the remaining hair up into a ponytail direction under the first ponytail. Then, take a piece of hair from the bottom ponytail, twist it and wrap it around the ponytails and secure with bobby pins.
FRENCH BRAID FAUX HAWK PONY: Section the top part of your hair temple to temple and begin to French braid just along the top of the head to the crown. Continue braiding and secure. Then, bring the remainder of the hair into a ponytail under the braid. Wrap the braid around the ponytail and secure.
MORE MIRROR MIRROR: Only have minutes to get ready? Tips to rock that perfect hairstyle
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff