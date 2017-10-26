Firefighters successfully extinguished a 2-acre grass fire near Dodger Stadium during the eighth inning of World Series Game 2 Wednesday.It was put out in about 45 mintues.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded quickly on the ground and by air.Separately, a three-story residence was on fire in the 1000-block of Everett Place in nearby Echo Park. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building before a water drop doused the blaze.The homeowner wasn't at the residence at the time of the blaze, but was at Dodger Stadium watching the World Series and could see the fire from his seat.A helicopter that was nearby for the brush fire made the water drop on the home. That fire was out within 20 minutes.The homeowner's neighbors said they called 911 and panicked when they saw the flames erupting from the home.No injuries were reported in either fire.