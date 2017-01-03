FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth to quadruplets while battling cancer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Fort Campbell soldier and his wife have four tiny reasons to celebrate 2017. (KTRK)

NASHVILLE, TN (KTRK) --
A mother battling cancer has four tiny reasons to celebrate 2017.

She and her husband are the proud parents of quadruplets!

Kayla Gaytan says she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma early last year.

The Tennessee mom says she was completely surprised when she found out she was pregnant, because she had just finished up five months of chemotherapy and was in remission.

Fast forward to a month ago and that's when Gaytan began, once again, noticing symptoms of her cancer.

A biopsy confirmed what she had feared.

"You think you've beat it the first time. When it comes back, you're just wondering why get pregnant with these four babies and then, you know, something like this happens," said Kayla.

Gaytan says she's now looking forward to taking on cancer for a second time.
Related Topics:
familyfamilycancerTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Twins born in different years
Toddler receives special gift at father's gravesite
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
Ford cancels plant in Mexico, adding 700 jobs in US
Texas family blames FaceTime over 5-year-old death
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
Show More
Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start
Deputy shoots armed man after shots fired inside ER
Delusion man claimed he had killed 'north side of Houston'
Video: Gas station fight before SUV slams into bus stop
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
More News
Top Video
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
More Video