FAMILY & PARENTING

Army veteran seeks phone calls and texts as dying wish

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas.

An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a simple request as his dying wish: to hear from people via phone call and text message.

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas. The 47-year-old has had three brain surgeries, but doctors have not been able to find the cause for his illness.

One day, Lee asked his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, to hold onto his phone, "in case someone calls." When nobody called after two hours, Lee told Ernestine, "I guess no one wants to talk to me."

"It broke my heart," Ernestine told AZCentral.com. "(Lee's)speech is not very well, so many people didn't take much interest or want to talk to him."

Ernestine reached out to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors to share his request. After Lee's story was shared on Facebook on the Arizona Veterans Forum, he has received an influx of calls and texts.

"A lot of people call to pray with him," Ernestine said. "It really uplifts him."

The Hernandez family can be reached at 210-632-6778. According to AZCentral.com, it's best to reach Lee between 2-6 pm central time. Sometimes the family won't be able to answer calls if Lee is in an incredible amount of pain at the time.

Ernestine said, "The experience is very painful, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyarmyveteranbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family adopts seven siblings separated in foster care
Stuffed baby toys recalled because they could cut kids
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
Couple using $1M lottery payout to raise daughter's kids
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Clutch City welcomes Chris Paul
Stormy weekend weather
HPD, HCSO end field testing of narcotics
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals in sight
Wounded HPD officer receives 100 Club donation
Show More
Remembering victims of military plane crash
Tourist killed by jet blast at Caribbean airport
Suspect sketch released in shooting of baby
Shopping surprise for youth sports with Deshaun Watson
Funeral home shut down after 15 unrefrigerated bodies found
More News
Photos
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from corner store
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
More Photos