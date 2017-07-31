U.S. & WORLD

Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain

EMBED </>More Videos

Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain (KTRK)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo. Unknown assailants fatally shot him July 11 outside their home.

Her aunt, Joni Saunders, told the newspaper, "we're just trying to figure out how to move forward."

The pediatric office where Caceres worked in the front office is taking up a collection to help the twins, Jevaughn Jr. and Lailah, and the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kailanie.

A GoFundMe account with a goal of $100,000 has been set up for the the couple's children. Donations have surpassed that goal as of Monday.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familytwinsbirth parentschildrenu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
9 injured after car plows into crowd in LA
NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan get into verbal confrontation
Man knocks out valet with single punch during dispute
McDonald's Szechuan Sauce makes its return, kind of
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Houston's Top 10 Splash Pads
Baby boom: New Cubs fans born after World Series win
Mom sparks debate after complaining about pregnancy
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
HPD: 1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
Police: Man steals chicken, biscuits from restaurant
Bagwell marks career with Hall of Fame induction
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
Show More
Lower humidity for Monday!
Katy woman identified as deadly plane crash victim
NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan get into verbal confrontation
Thousands attend H-Town Sneaker Summit
Barber gives free haircuts to the homeless
More News
Top Video
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Watch TV your way with new non-cable options
More Video