FAMILY & PARENTING

Texas moms create hilarious parody of 'Despacito'

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas moms hilariously cover 'Despacito' - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. (WPVI)

For many parents, the soundtrack of their morning goes something like this:

"Let's go!"

"Okay, hurry up!"
"Where are your shoes?"
Repeated about 30 times.

So, in a show of solidarity with parents everywhere, we present two amazingly talented moms and their parody of the hit song, "Despacito", devoted to kids who move slowly!

Eden, from outside of Houston, and Alisha, from outside of Dallas, and are mom-friends who make up the funny, raw, and honest blog called Laughing Moms.

They get together, as often as possible, and produce song-parody videos chronicling familiar parenting struggles.

Their latest Spanish-English rap remix is appropriately set to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber... chosen because the title translates to slowly!

It's all about praying for patience while dealing with little ones begging for your phone, playing with your keys, and asking to go to the bathroom... again.

Can they get a holy moly?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familyfamilyparodyfunny videomotherhoodjustin bieberbig talkerschildrenviral video
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bride wears 4 generations of wedding dresses
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Couple turns tacky outfits into trending date idea
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Heavy downpours taking aim at Houston
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
New test can detect if drivers are high on pot
Show More
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Beloved landmark in Houston's original Chinatown to close
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
More News
Top Video
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
More Video