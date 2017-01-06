FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen wears suit to niece's birth because 'first impressions matter'

Grant Kessler wore a suit to meet his niece, baby Carter. (Iris Kessler/Twitter)

One uncle-to-be dressed to impress when he met his newborn niece, complete with suit, tie and tie clip.

Grant Kessler wore a suit to the hospital when his baby niece was born.


When his sister went into labor, 18-year-old Grant Kessler of Ohio put on the elegant attire and headed to the hospital. He said he did it because "first impressions matter," another sister, Iris, wrote on Twitter.

Grant's not the only one who was excited for the new addition to the family. After the baby was born, Iris wrote "MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!"

The family shared the photos with the Love What Matter Facebook page, where the story's been liked more than 200,000 times. Uncle Grant may have won over the internet, but judging by a photo of him with Carter, it looks like Grant himself has been won over, too.

Grant Kessler meets his baby niece.

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodsiblingsbabybirthgood newsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Parents marry at Texas Children's with premie son
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
Woman battling cancer gives birth to quadruplets
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Husband charged in stabbing death of wife in Harris Co.
Man killed while walking on Fred Hartman Bridge
WINTER SNAP: Chilly arctic air targets Texas
Report: Trump to break promise on 'the wall'
Police: Missing 7-year-old League City boy found
Local teen accused of killing parents still awaiting trial
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Show More
Fort Bend Sheriff makes arrests in game room bust
Thief steals $45K from lawyer's office over holiday
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos