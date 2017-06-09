FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad on his 16th birthday

This is a a Dean Dimebag Darrell Razorback Guitar, the type Johnny was given. (Courtesy of Dimebag Darrell's Estate)

This Michigan teen recently lost his father, but he still got a poignant 16th birthday surprise from his dad.


In a beautiful moment recorded by his older sister, Johnny Crow was surprised with a Dean Razorback guitar that his father had bought.

Chandler Mae Crow wrote that the employees at Port Huron Music Center filled her in on the surprise about a month early.

"When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn't believe it," she wrote on Facebook.

Chandler kept the secret, and when the time came, Johnny was given a card signed by his dad to read before opening his present.

Then the employees brought out Johnny's guitar. Johnny was speechless. Chandler ended the video as her brother held back tears.

"I was definitely overjoyed that my father gave me one last thing to remember him by," he told The Times Herald. "I know a lot of kids don't get that."

The paper reported that Johnny's dad died at age 49 on April 1 after a heart attack. Johnny, who performed CPR on his dad when it happened, said that music was a way he bonded with his dad and it has helped him cope with the loss.

"It made that sadness go away, it made me more like my father who I so inspired to be," he said.

The video was met with an overwhelming response on Facebook. Chandler wrote, "Hey Dad, guess what? Over 3 MILLION people know how amazing of a father you are. We miss you so much."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymusicteenagergiftsu.s. & worldfacebookviral videoparenting
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
Baby celebrates first birthday after surgery in the womb
Beat the boredom with these fun ideas for kids
Four-year-old had a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' birthday party
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Kale gelato is the hottest new dessert trend
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
109 FREE things for your week
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Show More
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
Students tested for HIV after stuck with needle
What to expect at Wine & Food Week this weekend
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Tories lose majority in UK Parliament
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos