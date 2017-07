A cute stuffed toy may not be as cuddly as it looks. It's under recall Thursday because it might cut children playing with it.Tomy International is recalling nearly 10,000 Lamaze Munching Max chipmunks.The company says internal pieces can break, creating a sharp point that can poke through the material.Tomy has one report of the toy cutting a child's hand, causing a minor injury. Children should not play with the toy and parents can return it for a full refund.