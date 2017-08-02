FAMILY & PARENTING

Average working mom clocks in 98 hours a week, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Working moms are on the clock nearly 100 hours per week, according to a new study. (Shutterstock)

A new study says if you add up the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her duty at home, it totals to 98 hours per week, according to a new study commissioned by Welch's Grape Fruit Juice. That's equal to, if not more than, two full-time positions.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between five and 12 years old found that the average mother "clocks in" at 6:23 a.m. and "clocks out" at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours. Four-in-ten moms surveyed said the week felt like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

The research was part of an opt-in survey for moms of children ages 5-12 and was conducted between May 05, 2017, and May 11, 2017, by Market Researchers OnePoll under Welch's nutrition programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70 percent of moms with children under 18 participate in the workforce. The study did not look at the fathers role in parenting or household chores.

"The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of," said Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's, via Yahoo! News. "Busy moms may identify with the list of 'lifesavers', which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymotherhoodstudyworking families
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler leaves footprints all over freshly poured concrete
Twins born weeks apart turn six months old
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Spotty storms could dump inches of rain around town
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
3 arrested and accused of stealing carts from golf club
Galveston PD pulls vehicles from fleet over CO concerns
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Show More
James Comey inks book deal
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
More News
Top Video
Galveston PD pulls vehicles from fleet over CO concerns
37 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in YMCA hazmat leak in NC
Next season of 'The Middle' to be its last
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
More Video