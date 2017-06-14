Pleasure Pier pays tribute to our first responders

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ever been in a situation where you needed a first responder?
Pleasure Pier in Galveston is showing their appreciation to first responders in a big way!
This weekend first responders will get a 50 percent discount on all day ride passes for themselves and up to three guests. To get the discount, first responders need to bring proper identification to the pier.
The offer starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
For more information about this offer, visit the Pleasure Pier website.
