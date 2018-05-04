BIRTHDAY

Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland boy plans own birthday after original plans postponed (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
No party, no problem. Brittney Landry had to postpone her original plans for her son's 8th birthday party, but little did she know that her 7-year-old would be planning one of his own.

Brittney posted in a Pearland moms Facebook group on Thursday about her very determined birthday boy, Davyn.

"If your child goes to CJ Harris or Primrose Pearland Parkway after school and they went home with a handwritten birthday party invitation yesterday, could you please message me. My son apparently decided to plan his own birthday party for this Saturday and I would like to provide clarification," Brittney wrote.

Brittney told ABC13 that their initial plans was to have his birthday party in Louisiana, where their family is originally from. But they had to reschedule and told Davyn they would just do something fun Saturday.

She said Davyn was bummed out. His mom even rented a waterslide, and he was excited that his party would be on his actual birthday.

But Davyn decided to be his own party planner.

"When I picked him up he said 'Oh yeah. I gave my friends invitations to my party Saturday. Told them it started at 10:30.' Ummm, what party?"

Davyn used paper he got from school to create handwritten invitations.

Davyn told his mom that he only invited three people.

"I'm hoping that's the truth," Brittney said.

You see, Davyn apparently told his friends that his party is at Urban Air, which is a little more than what she planned to spend. So when ABC13 asked if we could share her story, she said "No problem. Just don't invite anymore people. The place he told them it was at is expensive."

We got to give Davyn credit for his determination.

Happy 8th birthday, Davyn!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthdaybuzzworthysocietyfacebookpartyPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRTHDAY
Celebrate with birthday freebies in May!
Mattress Mack wants to host your baby shower
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Happy Birthday, Apple!
More birthday
FAMILY & PARENTING
TSU graduation surprise: Mom's late daughter added to photo
Katy couple to have dream wedding at Disney World
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Father makes son carry sign after picking on kids at school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Firefighters facing water pressure issues in battle with 3-alarm fire
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz
One Minute Weather: Scattered rain moving across Houston tonight
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children around the world
Miracle Mission: Foti's musings with Ecuador's young and old
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
Officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl
Show More
SWAT team responds to man barricaded in Houston apartment
41 years later: Joe Campos Torres' death that sparked Moody Park riots
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Houston, Microsoft announce 'Internet of Things' partnership
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
More News