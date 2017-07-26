One reality star in Britain has sparked a firestorm on social media after doing just that.
Luissa Zissman is pregnant with her third child.
In her Instagram post, she said she'd been sick in bed and writes: "I hate growing babies - literally don't enjoy anything about pregnancy."
Luissa goes on to say that she's miserable and feels like her pregnancy is going on for ages.
Some of her followers are calling her insensitive, selfish and self centered, saying some women struggle to get pregnant or are suffering from baby loss.
Others applaud her for her honesty and stand by her in solidarity.
