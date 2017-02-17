Most mothers would do just about anything for their children.For one mom in Utah, that recently included donning a mustache and men's clothing so her 5-year-old son would fit in at school.When Whitney Kittrell's son Lucas came home from Kindergarten and told her about the 'Dads and Donuts' breakfast at school, her heart sank a little.After a nasty divorce, Whitney now finds herself with sole custody of her children."It's been a struggle at times," Whitney says. "We definitely have our better days, and days that are a little bit harder."Just like when Lucas struggled to comprehend how he could attend breakfast now that his dad is out of the picture."'Well, what do you want me to do?'" Whitney asked her little boy."'Well, I want you to go. You're my dad, too,'" she says he responded.Dressed in basketball shorts, a t-shirt, tennis shoes and a painted-on mustache, she played the part to a packed house of parents and kids."We sat by a bunch of his friends from class and just explained, like, 'Oh, this is my mom. She's my dad, too, so I brought her,'" Whitney says.Now, photos from their breakfast are going viral as people express love and support for a mom that's also a dad."I'm sure I'm not the perfect parent, but I love my kids," Whitney said. "And in the end, that's all that really matters."