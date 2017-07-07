FAMILY & PARENTING

Man pops the question early so girlfriend's dying grandparents can witness it

EMBED </>More Videos

Toby Freeman popped the question early so his girlfriend's grandparents could witness it. (Courtesy of Sheri Grippo Cabral via ABC News)

Toby Freeman wasn't planning to propose to his girlfriend, Angi Grippo, until October, but when her grandparents' health declined, he moved it up.

"It was always a dream of hers to get married in front of her grandparents, but she didn't feel like with their health conditions that would happen," Freeman told ABC News. "So I figured I'd propose in front of her grandparents so they could be there for that, if for some reason they wouldn't be able to attend."

Doris DeFazio, 85, was diagnosed last year with stage-four lung cancer. The family told ABC News that her 92-year-old husband, Cosmo, is also in declining health.

The DeFazios asked the extended family to gather at their home in Florida in May. Freeman decided that was a good time to propose.

He enlisted Grippo's 11-year-old niece, Aslyn, to help with the surprise. While she was performing a song for the family, Freeman got on one knee behind Grippo.

"I wanted to record [my niece] singing the song and as soon as I did, Toby's tapping me," Grippo recalled.

She said yes, and then she held her grandparents tightly.

"Just to have my grandparents there and my whole family there, it was wonderful," she said.

The wedding will be in May 2018.

"When I told my grandpa the date over the phone, I said, 'I really wish you could come,'" she said. "[He said], 'Maybe if I'm still around by then.' I was like, 'Ahhh!"

The pair's ideal honeymoon is inspired by her grandfather, a World War II veteran. They'd like to retrace his steps landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymarriagehealthwedding proposal
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
92-year-old flower girl steals the spotlight at wedding
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Field
Astros add 6th player to All-Star Team
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Show More
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free AR-15 for business
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
More News
Top Video
NASA's Johnson Space Center launches new podcast
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Woman survives four story fall from hotel
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
More Video