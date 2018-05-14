FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

This is one marriage proposal that was simply meant to "pee!" (WLS)

BAY CITY, Michigan --
This marriage proposal was simply meant to "pee"!

Kevin Przytula's proposal to his girlfriend Allyssa Anter was adorably interrupted as her son decided to go to the bathroom in the middle of the intimate moment in Bay City, Mich., in early May.

Przytula and Anter had apparently been working on potty training with Owen, who stole the show as the couple became engaged.

"He pees outside at home sometimes in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there," Anter said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarriagechildrenviral videou.s. & worldmust-see videobuzzworthyMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
Husband offering to trade kidney in hopes of saving wife
PHOTOS: Let's play a game of 'Match the mom'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets' fashion before Game 1 of West finals
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
Man accused of taking upskirt photos at Friendswood church
Police searching for man accused of shooting restaurant owner
Shooter wanted after killing at least 1 at convenience store
Nanny gets life in prison for fatal stabbing of 2 children
Walmart greeter fired after punching panhandler in Katy
Show More
What Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
Meghan Markle's dad may not attend her royal wedding
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
More News