Holocaust Museum unveils $49.4 million expansion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Holocaust Museum Houston revealed designs for a $49.4 million expansion campaign.

Located at 5401 Caroline St. the expansion will add around 35,000 square feet of addition space, more than doubling the building's current size. After the expansion, the HMH will be the fourth largest Holocaust museum in the country.

HMH currently hosts 110,000 visitors per year, 43,750 of whom are students. The expansion is expected to increase field trips by 50 percent in the first year alone.

While the building is under construction, permanent exhibits, classrooms, and administrative offices will be relocated to 9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100.

The museum will close Monday, July 24 to begin the move and will open again at its temporary location on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

For more information, you can visit the Holocaust Museum Houston website.

