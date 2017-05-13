MOTHER'S DAY

Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 moms who are always in the picture

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 staff say why their mom's are special.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ABC13 is celebrating Mother's Day by honoring all the moms in our newsroom and sharing photos of our anchors and reporters with their moms.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

But we also want to see pictures of you and your mom. Post your photos on social media using #ABC13Eyewitness (and make sure the post is set to "public").
RELATED: ABC13 anchors share text messages from their moms ahead of Mother's Day

Your photo could be used on our social platforms or even on TV.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
familymother's daymothers dayABC13inside abc13ABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOTHER'S DAY
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
TV mothers we've loved through the decades
Dying mother raises colon cancer awareness
Family with heart disorder history treasures Mother's Day
More mother's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Dying mother raises colon cancer awareness
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
Couple adopts 7 siblings
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
Houston to get first LGBT-oriented retirement center
Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' is 'gut-wrenching'
We aren't buggin'! Vending machine serves insects
Show More
Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Reward offered for credit card abuse suspect
EXCLUSIVE: Woman jumps into back of purse snatcher's truck
Hugo Ortega's Xochi brings southern Mexico to Houston
More News
Top Video
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' is 'gut-wrenching'
Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
More Video