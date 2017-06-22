, the iconic water park located off I-45 in Spring, added its first new ride since 2014 this month: a six-story, purple and green tube slide named "Alien Chaser."The Alien Chaser is a drop-and-dive-style slide, which takes pairs of riders on a 429-foot-long slide through tubes and then plunges them into saucer-shaped platforms."We are always kind of asking our guests what rides they like best," said Wet'n'Wild SplashTown general manager Jody Kneupper. "We see which one has the biggest lines. It always seems like the rides that families can ride together."The new attraction is designed for a two-person raft and requires that riders be at least 48 inches tall. Riders who are 42 inches and taller can ride if they are accompanied by an adult.It is located where two Runaway Rapids slides were previously housed, Kneupper said. Those slides were remodeled and moved.The water park touts Alien Chaser as the only ride of its kind in Texas.Here is a sneak peek at the new ride in action.