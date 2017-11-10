FAMILY & PARENTING

Four-year-olds believe they are twins because 'have the same birthday and the same soul'

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins. (Courtesy Ashley Riggs Sarnicola/Valencia Copeland)

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins.

At a birthday party recently, another kid tried to tell the Miami best friends that they couldn't not possibly be twins.

"You don't know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul," Jia replied, according to her mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola.



Sarnicola was proud of her daughter's response, she told ABC News. She said Jia truly is convinced they are twins.

"I think that's one of the nice things about growing up in a multicultural, melting pot city," Sarnicola,. "They don't see color. We've never talked to them about it, period."

The little girls go to the same school, dress the same and are inseparable, their parents said. They even have a board on the wall at school celebrating their two-year friendship, Zuri's mom, Valencia Copeland, said.

"It is unbelievable. They connected very well immediately," Copeland told ABC News. "It was amazing how they've gelled together."

As to their twin-ship, Jia's mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola, said she believes they are so close because of their similarities.

"They're both little Geminis," she said. "They have very strong personalities and are both super outgoing, well-spoken, intelligent, and not afraid to tell you what they want. They hit it off right away."
