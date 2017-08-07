TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Man's fight isn't over in $65,000 child support case for child that isn't his

AT 10: Man continues fight over $65k child support payment for child that DNA proves isn't his. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gabriel Cornejo's story of being told by a court to pay $65,000 for a child that DNA proves isn't his is a story that is now making headlines worldwide.

Cornejo will be back in court later this month. At the same time, he claims he's using his new notoriety to fight for other fathers in the same spot.

Tonight at 10, Ted Oberg talks to Cornejo about the next steps in the case and what Cornejo is setting out to do to keep it from happening to others.

"I never thought in my whole life I would have to defend myself of something that I am innocent of," Cornejo said.

Cornejo, a father who's raising his own three kids and two nephews, said he found out about the child support payments when a deputy showed up at his door last year. The deputy gave Cornejo court papers that claimed the state of Texas thinks he has another child.

The child, a teenaged girl, is the daughter of his ex-girlfriend, who he broke up with 16 years ago. Cornejo, who claimed he never met the girl, set out to meet her for the first time.

"She's a wonderful girl," he said. "Very smart. A lot going on for herself."

Cornejo, his wife and his ex-girlfriend all agreed he should get a paternity test, and he did.

"The results came in," Cornejo said. "I'm not the father."

But that wasn't the end of the case.

