FAMILY & PARENTING

NC couple welcomes twin boys after losing 2 sons in crash

(Facebook page "Prayers for Eddings family")

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A Charlotte, North Carolina pastor and his wife, whose two sons were killed in a car crash in 2015, have two new blessings.

Gentry Eddings and his wife, Hadley, welcomed twin boys to the world Monday.

Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed were born healthy, according to WSOC.

The boys' middle names, Dobbs and Reed, are the names of the Eddings' late sons.

The couple announced that they were expecting twins in January.

RELATED: NC couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash

In May, 2015, a car crash killed 2-year-old Dobbs, while Hadley was still pregnant with Reed.

She underwent an emergency C-section, but Reed did not survive.

The driver in the crash pleaded guilty to his charges and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familybirthtwins
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Kids' Roman 'turtle formation' impossible to defeat
Man proposes in front of girlfriend's dying grandparents
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Another round of afternoon downpours
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Show More
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
Teen dies after being struck by falling bullet during holiday
Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos