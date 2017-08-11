FAMILY & PARENTING

Astros help siblings reunite 60 years after adoption

A meeting 60 years in the making and it was all thanks to some help from the Houston Astros and Bank of America.

Margi Halford was put up for adoption in San Francisco at birth. It wasn't until several years later that she realized several of her siblings were also put up for adoption.

"I learned that I had brothers and sisters and I'd never even thought about that. It took about 18 years, I got an email and it said 'I think I'm your sister,'" Halford said.

Halford was able to reunite with her biological siblings at a recent Astros game. The group even got the chance to meet some players along the way.

It was all part of Bank of America's MLB memory bank program which encourages fans to share their baseball memories to win prizes.

