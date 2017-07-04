Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade

If you went down to League City Tuesday, you were in for a big surprise.The 17th Annual Teddy Bear Parade brought out lines of pint-sized patriots dressed in their red, white and blue finest.Children decorated their bikes, wagons, strollers and more with teddy bears and other American symbols.Included in this year's parade were 10 sets of twins, four groups of triplets and one set of quadruplets.Prizes were awarded for different categories by age group.Now, we're sure they're all tired little teddy bears.