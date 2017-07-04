4TH OF JULY EVENT

Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade

Pint-sized patriots celebrate the Fourth of July with the 17th annual Teddy Bear Parade in League City.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
If you went down to League City Tuesday, you were in for a big surprise.

The 17th Annual Teddy Bear Parade brought out lines of pint-sized patriots dressed in their red, white and blue finest.

Children decorated their bikes, wagons, strollers and more with teddy bears and other American symbols.

PHOTOS: Teddy Bear Parade 2017


Included in this year's parade were 10 sets of twins, four groups of triplets and one set of quadruplets.

Prizes were awarded for different categories by age group.

Now, we're sure they're all tired little teddy bears.

Related Topics:
familyjuly 4th4th of july4th of july eventparadechildrenLeague City
