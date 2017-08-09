Tomorrow morning #TXEquusearch will start looking for Donald Crenshaw-missing since Monday & family say circumstances don't add up. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/SriVSwtQLh — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) August 10, 2017

A Houston family is desperate to find their loved one missing since Monday and under strange circumstances.Donald Crenshaw, 37, has not been heard from since Monday evening. His common-law wife told Eyewitness News she last spoke to him sometime after 6 p.m.A co-worker he was with told relatives the last time he saw Crenshaw, he was drunk and he had gotten out of the car on the Highway 59 overpass near Jensen to urinate. The co-worker said when he looked back, Crenshaw was gone and he presumed he fell over.However, neither Crenshaw, nor his body, has been found and friends and family have been searching."Right now, my focus is finding my nephew. That's what's important. To not know what happened, is frustrating. Some questions need to be answered," said Troy Davis, Crenshaw's uncle.On Wednesday, relatives found surveillance video of him from a gas station they believe contradicts the co-worker's timeline.Houston police have opened a missing persons case."Whatever the circumstances are, we're trying to think positive," said Roxanne Barron, Crenshaw's wife.Texas EquuSearch will join the search Thursday morning. The command post will be located at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Conti Street. They are asking volunteers to meet at 8:30am.Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.