'Some questions need to be answered': Family searching for missing man last seen on overpass

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are search for missing man who was seen two days ago. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston family is desperate to find their loved one missing since Monday and under strange circumstances.

Donald Crenshaw, 37, has not been heard from since Monday evening. His common-law wife told Eyewitness News she last spoke to him sometime after 6 p.m.

A co-worker he was with told relatives the last time he saw Crenshaw, he was drunk and he had gotten out of the car on the Highway 59 overpass near Jensen to urinate. The co-worker said when he looked back, Crenshaw was gone and he presumed he fell over.

However, neither Crenshaw, nor his body, has been found and friends and family have been searching.

"Right now, my focus is finding my nephew. That's what's important. To not know what happened, is frustrating. Some questions need to be answered," said Troy Davis, Crenshaw's uncle.



On Wednesday, relatives found surveillance video of him from a gas station they believe contradicts the co-worker's timeline.

Houston police have opened a missing persons case.

"Whatever the circumstances are, we're trying to think positive," said Roxanne Barron, Crenshaw's wife.

Texas EquuSearch will join the search Thursday morning. The command post will be located at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Conti Street. They are asking volunteers to meet at 8:30am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing person
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspect stabs employee with stolen machete
Woman finds animals invaded her north Houston apartment
Firefighters looking for parents of child left under bridge
Conroe police chief told to disarm or leave doctor's office
Savage or Watson? A look at the Texans 2017 season
Powerball numbers drawn for $323M jackpot
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House
Show More
Widow of police officer: 'Driving drunk is preventable'
HISD addresses concerns about potential TEA takeover
Police searching for fugitive who escaped from hospital
Willowridge HS to start year at Marshall amid mold woes
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
More News
Top Video
Powerball numbers drawn for $323M jackpot
Firefighters looking for parents of child left under bridge
Chipped credit card might be less secure than you think
Suspect stabs employee with stolen machete
More Video