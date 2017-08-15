Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran last seen in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 72-year-old U.S. Army veteran is missing and his family needs help finding him.

Jim Gainous was last seen early Sunday morning in Acres Homes. His family told Eyewitness News he suffers from a worsening dementia and, while sometimes lucid, is easily confused.

"He's always been active and a very hard worker," said his daughter Ykeshia Davis. "But recently things have changed. We've noticed a lot of things with his memory."

The grandfather disappeared near the intersection of West Tidwell and Wheatley. He'd mistakenly wandered into a neighbor's back yard after midnight. The neighbor heard noises and called Houston police. Police responded, but when the neighbor recognized Mr. Gainous, officers offered him a ride home.

His family said he gave them the address of a nearby apartment complex and METRO bus stop.

Police dropped him off there, but he never returned home.

Texas EquuSearch has now joined in the effort to find Gainous and bring him home.


