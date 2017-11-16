Family raises $1,000 in reward money for missing relative

Family offering reward for information on missing relative (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been nearly two weeks since an 84-year-old man was last seen in Houston.

The family of Fransisco Flores is concerned about his whereabouts because he has dementia and diabetes.

On Thursday, Flores' family searched through homeless camps in downtown Houston.

"We are thankful that EquuSearch hasn't found a body because at least we know he is probably still out there," son-in-law John Gray said. "We are hoping someone took him in."

Flores answers to the name "Paco."

The family has raised $1,000 in reward money to help find him..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the family on Facebook or Houston police.


