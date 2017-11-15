DUBLIN, California --The parents of a 10-year-old-boy who flew off of a waterslide in northern California have filed a lawsuit.
The boy was hurt on opening day of the Wave Water Park in Dublin, California, back in May.
The parents are asking for $2.5 million in damages.
The city of Dublin issued a statement on Monday. It reads:
"The City of Dublin continues to express its sympathy and concern for the 10-year-old boy that was injured on May 27, the opening day of The Emerald Plunge waterslide and The Wave Waterpark.
Immediately after the accident, the City took the appropriate action and closed the waterslide, and one other nearby, to review, check, and ensure safe operation. These slides have remained closed while the manufacturer performs additional safety testing. They will remain closed until state safety officials give their approval for the City to re-open and operate them again.
Prior to the opening of the park, the slides were tested and approved by the manufacturer and State of California safety regulators.
As to the legal action threatened, the City and its legal representatives have attempted to reach an amicable settlement with the family. However, the family lawyer has refused to provide any information about the family's injuries that would be necessary to resolve the claim."
