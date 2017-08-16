APARTMENT FIRE

Family of 7 escapes apartment fire in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of 7 escapes apartment fire in SW Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five kids and their parents escaped a burning apartment overnight in southwest Houston.

It happened at the Rama Apartment complex on Woodfair.

A neighbor says he and his brother raced to the burning apartment with fire extinguishers, but the intense flames prevented them from getting closer.

They said the odor of smoke was the first sign of trouble for them.

"I started smelling it and [it was] the best I could've done," said neighbor Carlos Portillo. "I tried to get inside, but it was too hot so I came outside and waited for the firefighters."

Portillo also said the children living in the apartment were what concerned him the most, but fortunately, the family managed to get out.

Two rooms of the apartment were destroyed.

There was no word on what started the fire.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
APARTMENT FIRE
No injuries in fire at Dubai's 86-story Torch Tower
SkyDrone13 over the Crosby Square Apartment fire damage
Family investigates Crosby apartment fire
Lightning looked at in 2-alarm apartment fire near 1960
3 dead, 58 left homeless after Crosby apartment fire
More apartment fire
Top Stories
Woman fatally hit by car on way home from work
BACK TO SCHOOL: Know your child's school dress code
Secrets for back to school shoe shopping deals
Remembering Houston's AstroWorld
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Lawsuit: Rodent baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Police dog finds burglar hiding in West Oaks Mall
Mom to learn sentence for handcuffing son's ankles
Show More
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
10 thrilling roller coaster facts
Elvis Presley through the years
More News
Top Video
Mom to learn sentence for handcuffing son's ankles
Police dog finds burglar hiding in West Oaks Mall
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
More Video