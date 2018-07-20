Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious house fire in Cypress.A family was sleeping when their home on Spinney and Paddock Bend Drive caught fire.We talked to one family member, who woke everyone up to get them out the house."I went outside and saw small flames," said Joshua Merka. "My little brother went outside to get the hose and big bowls of water. My father grabbed the fire extinguisher."Joshua went back inside the house to save his cat. His two brothers and father made it out safely.