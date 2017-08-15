Family: 72-year-old Army veteran found after missing for 2 days

Family hoping to find missing Army veteran, Tom Abrahams reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 72-year-old U.S. Army veteran was found late Tuesday after missing for two days.

Jim Gainous was last seen early Sunday morning in Acres Homes. His family told Eyewitness News he suffers from a worsening dementia and, while sometimes lucid, is easily confused.

"He's always been active and a very hard worker," said his daughter Ykeshia Davis. "But recently things have changed. We've noticed a lot of things with his memory."

The grandfather disappeared near the intersection of West Tidwell and Wheatley. He'd mistakenly wandered into a neighbor's back yard after midnight. The neighbor heard noises and called Houston police. Police responded, but when the neighbor recognized Mr. Gainous, officers offered him a ride home.

His family said he gave them the address of a nearby apartment complex and METRO bus stop.

Police dropped him off there, but he never returned home.

Texas EquuSearch joined in the effort to find Gainous.


