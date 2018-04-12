East Texas nurse who 'deliberately introduced' air into patients' arteries accused of murder

EMBED </>More Videos

An East Texas nurse, trusted to care for patients, is now accused of murder. (KTRK)

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) --
An east Texas nurse, trusted to care for patients, is now accused of murder.

In an arrest affidavit, William Davis, 34, allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries.

The affidavit described seven incidents. Five of those patients suffered significant injuries and two died.

One of the victims was Navy veteran, Perry Frank. Frank's family said they were visiting him on his second day of recovery from heart surgery.

They left to run an errand and when they came back, he was dead.

The victim's daughter, Savannah Frank, said this is still all just a "huge mystery."

"My mom said that the surgeon sat her down and said that he was in absolute shock. This shouldn't have happened," Frank said. "I still don't know how he died! It's just been this huge mystery."

Following the incident, Davis was fired from the hospital in Tyler and had his license suspended.

Out of the seven patients, two have been left in a vegetative state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationmurdernursesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Woman questioned in boyfriend's deadly shooting in N. Houston
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
Parents charged with murder 20 years after child abuse
Athletic therapist 16th person to die after bus crash in Canada
Woman killed riding bicycle along Gulf Fwy at S. Beltway
Show More
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
White Castle introduces meatless burgers that 'bleed'
Rockets fans confident heading into 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Keep your cash: How to travel on credit card points
More News