World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)

World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)

World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster (a hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet, the definition of a hyper coaster)

