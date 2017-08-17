ROLLER COASTER

Cedar Point to open 'tallest, fastest' roller coaster of its kind

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a virtual ride on the new "Steel Vengeance" roller coaster coming to Cedar Point. (WLS)

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
Cedar Point announced this week that it will soon be home to the "tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world."

"Steel Vengeance" will combine a steel track with a wooden structure that climbs to a height of more the 200 feet. Cedar Point said the new coaster provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride.


Cedar Point said its latest addition breaks several records:
  • World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)
  • World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)
  • World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)
  • World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)
  • World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)
  • Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)
  • Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)
  • Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
  • Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
  • World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster (a hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet, the definition of a hyper coaster)


The ride is slated to open at the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park in spring of 2018.

RELATED: Remembering Houston's AstroWorld
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentamusement parkamusement rideroller coasterworld recordOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROLLER COASTER
10 thrilling roller coaster facts
Dad makes makeshift 'roller coaster' for daughter
8 passengers rescued after Six Flags coaster stops
Riders stuck on roller coaster in OKC
More roller coaster
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Walker fans propose Rushmore-style memorial
Johnny Depp surprises patients at children's hospital
Miss America 2017 celebrity judges revealed
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
Shots fired as bettors fight over basketball game
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Giant video game collection sells for $20,000
Diamond ring lost years ago found growing through carrot
REMEMBERING: Jessica Cain vanished 20 years ago
Highway 288 on Texas top 5 deadly highways list
Show More
PHOTOS: Back to school for Houston area students
5 free apps that will get your family organized
Park named after youngest victim of Boston bombing
Chase suspect plunges to his death after climb up crane
Snake caught trespassing at Fulshear police station
More News
Top Video
Paul Walker fans propose Rushmore-style memorial
Diamond ring lost years ago found growing through carrot
Johnny Depp surprises patients at children's hospital
METRO helps students get discounted rides
More Video