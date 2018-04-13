ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover freeway crash in California

Will Ferrell is seen on a gurney after being involved in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo (KTRK)

MISSION VIEJO, California --
Actor Will Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after a freeway crash in Mission Viejo involving an overturned SUV.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Among the injured was a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. One of the patients was in critical condition, while the other three suffered minor injuries.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

