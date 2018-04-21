ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Verne Troyer, best known for playing the character of "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie series, has died, according to a statement.

He was 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post stated on his official Instagram account.



The cause and location of his death were not specified.

However, the statement included this passage: "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another."

"During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family," the statement added.

Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as "Mini-Me," the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three "Austin Powers" films. He appeared in 1999s "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002s "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

He also had roles in 2001s "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and another Mike Myers film, 2008s "The Love Guru."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston's young stage stars shine bright at Tommy Tune Awards
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Barbara Bush
SPONSORED: Houston Art Car Parade
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
White Sox player in critical condition following brain bleed
Today's the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Show More
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
'She was feisty' - Friends share special memories of Mrs. Bush
Mattress Mack remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush
Bush family welcomes new baby after Barbara Bush's passing
More News