Tumbleweeds hosting official Selena tribute

Tumbleweeds music venue hosts official Selena tribute (AP Photo/Blanca Charolet, Premier Postage via Hispanic PR Wire, HO)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tejano music fans can hear their favorite Selena songs all night at a special event this weekend.

Tumbleweeds music venue is hosting the official Selena tribute Saturday at 8 p.m.

The event will feature Isabel Marie Sanchez along with Pete Astudillo.

Selena started singing the Tejano music that eventually made her famous in her father's restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards. She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry, and achieved crossover fame after her death, with the release of her English language CD, "Dreaming of You."

The Queen of Tejano music will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.

