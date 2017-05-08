STAR WARS

Thousands turn out for Star Wars Art Festival in Houston

Thousands visited the Star Wars art festival near downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of people visited the sixth annual Star Wars Art Festival this weekend near downtown Houston.

The exhibition featured dozens of pieces of Star Wars-themed art. People also dressed up as their favorite characters from the Star Wars universe.

Local artist Dandee Warhol organized the event and brought along stormtroopers for security.

"We have to. This guy and some of his friends are always here every year," Warhol said. "They come and support, and protect everybody from the Force."

Warhol commissions artists to create pieces just for this exhibition.

Dozens of vendors were also at the event selling Star Wars-themed creations.

