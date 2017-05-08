Thousands of people visited the sixth annual Star Wars Art Festival this weekend near downtown Houston.The exhibition featured dozens of pieces of-themed art. People also dressed up as their favorite characters from theuniverse.Local artist Dandee Warhol organized the event and brought along stormtroopers for security."We have to. This guy and some of his friends are always here every year," Warhol said. "They come and support, and protect everybody from the Force."Warhol commissions artists to create pieces just for this exhibition.Dozens of vendors were also at the event selling-themed creations.