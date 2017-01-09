ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH January 15 at 11:35pm - Cosmos: An HD Odyssey
Segment's From Houston Symphony Presents The Cosmos: An HD Odyssey
MEET ANDRÉS OROZCO-ESTRADA, MUSIC DIRECTOR

Orozco-Estrada is a dynamic young conductor, intensely musical, technically consummate, and detailed in his preparation and rehearsals. In concert, he radiates on the podium and has a special talent for sharing his admiration of music with his audience. Off the podium, he is sincere, warm and approachable. A natural communicator, Orozco-Estrada is fluent in Spanish, German and English. He is the Houston Symphony's first Hispanic music director. Learn More




VIDEO FROM OUR SPECIAL: SOUNDS OF SUCCESS

SEGMENT 1
SEGMENT 2
SEGMENT 3
