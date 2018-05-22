ABC PREMIERES

'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she's engaged

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Becca Kufrin revealed Tuesday morning that she is engaged!

"Bachelor Nation" wants a happy ending for their season 14 "Bachelorette" after she was heartbreakingly dumped on national TV, and it appears viewers will get their wish.

Season 22 "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. ended his engagement to Kufrin and got engaged instead to runnerup Lauren Burnham.

Becca will have 28 men to choose from and, "This time I feel like it's going to stick," she said to People TV.

Meet the 28 men vying for Becca's heart
EMBED More News Videos

This season's cast includes a former Harlem Globetrotter, a banjoist and a self-proclaimed colognoisseur.



"There's really no rule book for being in this position, you just have to go about it your own way and follow your heart," Becca said. "I definitely do feel more now how he struggled and I can see that more now just going through that too."

"The Bachelorette," premieres on MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettebecca kufrinbacheloretteABCABC premierescominguproses
ABC PREMIERES
Meet the 28 men vying for 'Bachelorette' Becca's heart
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Monkey makes airport baggage area personal jungle
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
Need a job? This Katy area Walmart is hiring
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
More News