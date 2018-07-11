FUNNY VIDEO

Carrollton Police Department challenges other police departments with funny 'blooper challenge'

The Carrollton Police Department challenges other police departments with 'blooper challenge'

CARROLLTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Carrollton Police Department is now issuing a new social media challenge to other police departments.

In lieu of the much-requested lip sync challenge, Carrollton PD wanted to show a "human side" to law enforcement by creating a "blooper challenge," according to a Facebook post.


"Having said that, please enjoy what we'd like to now issue as the 'Dash-cam Blooper Challenge,'" the police department said.

Carrollton Police Department challenges other police departments with funny 'blooper challenge'


The challenge captures various funny situations on video, from police running from bugs, to officers running into glass windows on accident.
