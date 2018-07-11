CARROLLTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Carrollton Police Department is now issuing a new social media challenge to other police departments.
In lieu of the much-requested lip sync challenge, Carrollton PD wanted to show a "human side" to law enforcement by creating a "blooper challenge," according to a Facebook post.
"Having said that, please enjoy what we'd like to now issue as the 'Dash-cam Blooper Challenge,'" the police department said.
The challenge captures various funny situations on video, from police running from bugs, to officers running into glass windows on accident.