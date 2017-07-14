STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins

The Bey Hive started buzzing early Friday morning when Beyonce finally shared her first photo of her twins. The 35-year-old pop star posted the first official photo of her babies on Instagram and within 30 minutes the photo had more than one million likes.The caption for the photo was simple and read: "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." The caption also included an emoji reflective of each member of the Carter family.This is also the first time Beyonce has confirmed the names of the twins although her and Jay-Z's company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.Beyonce wore a pink floral dress in the photo with a long blue veil. She appears to have completely bounced back from her pregnancy and really is "strong enough to bear the children then get back to business."Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 5.