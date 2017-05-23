Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball

It's a fan favorite and a great time to start watching if you haven't before, "General Hospital's" annual "Nurses Ball!""This week, all of the actors are on the canvas at once and that's not typical on the show, usually you interact with the people that your story line is revolving around, but this week, everybody is there for this cause for the Nurses Ball interacting with all of the different characters," said Robert Palmer Watkins, "Dillon Quartermaine" on "GH."Founded in 1994 by Port Charles resident Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), the Nurses Ball is one of fictional Port Charles' most glamorous charity events dedicated to raising money for HIV/AIDS awareness and research.The Red Carpet fashion show is being hosted this year by guest star Mario Lopez!He's making his Nurses Ball official red-carpet debut alongside Port Charles' media maven, Nina Clay-Cassadine (Michelle Stafford), as they welcome viewers into what promises to be a most memorable night.Watkins said that this year's musical performances pay tribute to musical artists that have passed away recently like George Michael, Leonard Cohen, and David Bowie.In addition to the gorgeous gowns and elegant tuxedos, viewers can expect to see some familiar faces and surprise cameos."It's a blast, it's like camp! We're all in the same ballroom for like two weeks at a time, so you get to talk with other characters and cast members that you don't normally engage with and get to know them better," said Risa Dorken, "Nurse Amy Driscoll" on "General Hospital."As always, the Nurses Ball will be the backdrop for several dramatic events taking place in Port Charles, including an evening of magic and intrigue as a returning foe looms, and much more."General Hospital" airs weekdays on The ABC Television Network.