ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Actor Kevin Spacey said Sunday he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy decades ago.

The two-time Oscar winner posted on Twitter that he doesn't remember the encounter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," he said.


In an interview with BuzzFeed , actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they both performed on Broadway shows. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp said the 26-year-old was holding him down tightly, but he was able to get away and left the apartment.

Rapp, who is now 46 and starring in the TV show "Star Trek: Discovery", said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday on Twitter.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp's story encouraged him to speak.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior," he said.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual assaultchild sex assaultcelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fixer Upper' star wants to 'make some more babies'
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
H-Town's sexiest, most devilish parties
Wiess Energy Hall at HMNS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
THRILLER: Astros a win away from World Series title
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Fight over girl ends with 15-year-old boy shot
Too tired from Game 5? Skip work with this excuse note
Shipley's thinks Alex Bregman deserves all the donuts
Beautiful today, but spooky showers tomorrow
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Show More
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Astros fans celebrate win for the ages
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Man drinks while locked inside beer cooler
More News
Top Video
Escaped prisoner caught before crossing Mexico border
Shipley's thinks Alex Bregman deserves all the donuts
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
More Video